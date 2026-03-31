Nalanda University's Revival Symbol Of Commitment To Re-Establish Its Glory In Modern Form: President Droupadi Murmu

ANI

Rajgir: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the revival of Nalanda University is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish its glorious heritage in a modern setting.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the university here, she said the ancient Nalanda university had established itself as a great centre of knowledge for about eight centuries, and its fall was a very big loss not only for India but for the entire world.

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"Its revival is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish the university's glorious heritage in a modern setting," Murmu said.

Conferring degrees to the graduates, the President said the students of the institute receive a "shared inheritance" of humanity.

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"Students graduating from here receive two things -- a degree and an inheritance. While the degree is their personal achievement, the heritage of humanity they inherit here is a shared one," Murmu added.

She expressed happiness that over half of the graduating students this year comprised students from more than 30 countries.

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On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the President said, "Lord Mahavir and the Buddha spread the message of non-violence, compassion and love to the entire humanity from this region of Bihar." She also took part in a tree-planting event before the convocation ceremony, and praised the university's commitment towards achieving the goal of net-zero emissions.

"This campus reflects a commitment to sustainability in its journey towards becoming a net-zero campus. Institutions of higher learning must definitely lead by example," Murmu added.