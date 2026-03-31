Jamia Millia Islamia To Open Applications For Free Civil Services Coaching 2026 Tomorrow: Entrance Test On June 6

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Jamia Millia Islamia has released a notification stating that the online applications for the Civil Services Coaching Program in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) program will be available from April 1, 2026.

Candidates, those who are interested, can visit the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in. This program provides free coaching and hostel accommodations to students preparing for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027. It primarily supports candidates from minority communities, including SC, ST, and women.

The online application form for admission to the Civil Services Coaching Program the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), @jmiu_official shall be available from April 1st, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official portal of the university - https://t.co/HmPCiGTVkr

to… pic.twitter.com/05dlvmJvmi — Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) March 31, 2026

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the JMI RCA Civil Services 2026.

Application Process Begins: April 1, 2026

Last date to apply: May 26, 2026

Edit window: May 29–30, 2026

Entrance test: June 6, 2026

Paper 1 (General Studies): 10 AM to 11 AM

Paper 2 (Essay): 11 AM to 1 PM

JMI Written result (expected): July 10, 2026

JMI Interview (expected): July 16, 2026

JMI Final result (expected): August 7, 2026

Admission completion: August 18, 2026

Waiting list admission: August 25, 2026

Orientation classes (expected): September 1, 2026

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Application Details

Applications must be submitted online via the JMI admission portal

Application Fee: ₹1325 plus bank charges

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed graduation

Must be eligible for UPSC Civil Services 2027

Candidates already enrolled in a regular course or employed are not eligible

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Selection Process

The JMI RCA Civil Services 2026 selection process will begin with a written test, followed by a 30-mark interview round. The final decision is based on the combined performance in the written exam and the interview. In the event of a tie between candidates, preference will be given to the one who received higher marks in the interview; if the tie persists, the younger candidate will be given priority.

JMI RCA Civil Services 2026: Coaching and Hostel Facilities

The program includes the General Studies, CSAT, Optional subjects, Test series, answer evaluation, essay practice. The program includes Mock interviews for mains-qualified candidates.

Additionally, a free hostel facility will be provided with a 24×7 air-conditioned library. There are 100 seats available through this entrance exam.