 Najma Akhtar Completes Tenure As Jamia VC, Eqbal Hussain Takes Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNajma Akhtar Completes Tenure As Jamia VC, Eqbal Hussain Takes Charge

Najma Akhtar Completes Tenure As Jamia VC, Eqbal Hussain Takes Charge

Jamia Millia Islamia's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Najma Akhtar, hands over office to Prof Eqbal Hussain, lauded for academic advancements. Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor, to serve until the appointment of a new leader.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Millia Islamia |

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar handed over the charge of her office to Prof Eqbal Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, after she completed her tenure on Sunday.

Eqbal Hussain will officiate as Vice-Chancellor until the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor by the Visitor of the university. Hussain is a professor in the Faculty of Law.

Prof Akhtar was given a warm send-off by the teachers and non-teaching staff.

Prof Eqbal Hussain lauded the efforts of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor for bettering the academic and administrative profile of the university.

He also highlighted how the university attained new heights under the leadership of Prof Najma Akhtar which was reflected in the NAAC and NIRF performance.

He noted that JMI is the 3rd top ranked university in the country in the NIRF 2023 with Grade A++ by the NAAC. He assured the outgoing Vice-Chancellor that he would leave no stone unturned to uphold the interests of the institution both in academic and administrative matters.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, acknowledged the contributions made by all the stakeholders of JMI for the achievements made by the institution. She thanked students, teachers and administrative staff for tirelessly working for the betterment of the university.

Read Also
Jamia Millia Islamia Starts Registration For BSc Aeronautics; Apply Soon at jmicoe.in
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Najma Akhtar Completes Tenure As Jamia VC, Eqbal Hussain Takes Charge

Najma Akhtar Completes Tenure As Jamia VC, Eqbal Hussain Takes Charge

Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance

Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance

CBSE 2024 Practical Exam To Start Tomorrow, Class 10 English Sample Papers Released

CBSE 2024 Practical Exam To Start Tomorrow, Class 10 English Sample Papers Released

Reports: US Retains Top Spot As Preferred Destination For Indian Students

Reports: US Retains Top Spot As Preferred Destination For Indian Students

IIT Kharagpur 5th Best In India, 59th In Asia As Per QS Asia World University Rankings 2024

IIT Kharagpur 5th Best In India, 59th In Asia As Per QS Asia World University Rankings 2024