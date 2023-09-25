Jamia Millia Islamia Starts Registration For BSc Aeronautics; Apply Soon at jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia Starts Registration For BSc Aeronautics | File

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the registrations for admissions to BSc aeronautics courses. Interested candidates can apply fresh through the official website of varsity at jmicoe.in. The last date to apply for admission to this programme is September 28.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a senior secondary school certificate or class 12th or an intermediate or equivalent from a recognized board with physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) as their main subjects, with not less than 50 percent marks in these three subjects.

Students having a 3 or 4-year diploma in engineering, recognized by AICTE, or a state board of technical education or a university with not less than 55 percent marks in aggregate can also apply for BSc (aeronautics) programme.

An official statement reads, " The Dean is requested to examine the eligibility of candidates to this program and send the list of eligible candidates to the undersigned on 05.10.2023 along with latest vacant positions and attendance to this office, to notify the list of provisionally selected candidates for admission in the said program strictly as per merit."

Counselling date

The counselling for the JMI BSc aeronautics programme will be held from October 3 to October 4 in the office of the dean, faculty of engineering and technology.

The eligible candidates will have to reach the JMI office along with their original documents to attend the counselling.

Earlier in June this year, Jamia Millia Islamia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indocopter Private Limited (ICPL) to offer a BSc Aeronautics dual degree programme. JMI and ICPL then decided to collaborate in the field of training as the aviation industry has exponential growth prospects in the country.

