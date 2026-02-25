Nagaland Revamps Government Schools With Three-Pillar Reform Plan | File Pic (Representative image)

Kohima: Nagaland's School Education Department is aggressively redesigning the management and functioning of government schools to restore public trust and improve standards, MLA and Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new school building of Government High School, Phezoucha, New Secretariat here, Yhome asserted that while the education sector faces numerous challenges, "there is nothing wrong with the system", but rather technical flaws in how schools have been designed and managed over the years.

He acknowledged the persistent problems confronting government schools and appreciated stakeholders for walking alongside the department in highlighting issues and seeking collective solutions.

Yhome outlined a comprehensive three-pillar approach to rebuild and rebrand the government school system.

"Improving school infrastructure remains a key priority, though financial constraints mean progress will be gradual. Upgrading buildings, compounds and facilities is essential to creating an environment conducive to learning," he said.

The second pillar focuses on strengthening governance through administrative reforms. These include better human resource management, teacher attendance monitoring, improved field coordination, and rationalisation measures such as school mergers and amalgamations. Such steps, he said, are already being implemented simultaneously to enhance efficiency and accountability.

Terming this the most crucial pillar, Yhome highlighted the institution of the Nagaland School Standards Authority to oversee and standardise both private and government schools.

Through collaborations with third-party partners and CSR networks, the department aims to improve curriculum, introduce micro-level interventions, and enhance overall learning outcomes, he said.

Standardisation, he said, will help rebrand government schools and attract more students.

The legislator expressed concern that government schools are often perceived as institutions catering only to economically weaker sections, while private schools appear to perform better. He admitted that despite having qualified teachers, government schools have struggled to attract enrolment.

He said several state toppers in recent years have emerged from government institutions.

He noted that many parents, despite financial hardships, borrow money or dispose of property to afford private education.

The advisor stated that the department is now adopting differentiated strategies for urban and rural schools.

He pointed out disparities within Kohima, noting the need to expand government school presence in rapidly growing urban areas.

Yhome said government schools once formed the backbone of the education system and continues to play a critical role as part of India's welfare framework, especially in villages where private institutions cannot reach.

He said that in many advanced countries, government school systems remain among the best globally, underscoring the potential for similar success in Nagaland through sustained reforms.

