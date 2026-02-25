 Kerala Govt To Ban Religion-Based Names For New Schools & Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Govt To Ban Religion-Based Names For New Schools & Colleges

Kerala Govt To Ban Religion-Based Names For New Schools & Colleges

Kerala has decided that all new government schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions will no longer carry religion-based names. The move, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to ensure secularism and uphold constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness. Existing institutions remain unaffected.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: New government schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in Kerala will no longer carry religion-based names.

The government on Tuesday said it has decided that no state-owned educational institution established in the future should be given a religion-based name.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CMO release said.

According to sources, the move aims to ensure that government-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect the constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Paper-II Re-Test Date For Bihar Centres; Details Here
CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Paper-II Re-Test Date For Bihar Centres; Details Here
Mumbai To Vijaydurg Waterway To Launch On March 1, Nitesh Rane Calls It CM Fadnavis Dream Project
Mumbai To Vijaydurg Waterway To Launch On March 1, Nitesh Rane Calls It CM Fadnavis Dream Project
ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5
ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2026: Abhishek Sharma Retains No. 1 Spot, Ishan Kishan Enters Top 5
'UP School Education Board Has Authority To Prescribe Textbooks For Classes 10, 12': Allahabad HC
'UP School Education Board Has Authority To Prescribe Textbooks For Classes 10, 12': Allahabad HC
Read Also
IIM Nagpur In Uproar: 300 MBA Students Boycott Mid-Term Exams Over Debarment Of 40 Peers
article-image

The decision applies only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions, sources said.

The move forms part of a series of policy measures approved by the Cabinet at the meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the Justice J B Koshy Commission report in principle and decided to officially publish the report, it added.

The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed to study issues related to the educational and economic backwardness and welfare of Christian minorities in Kerala.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on