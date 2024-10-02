NABARD Recruitment 2024: Apply By October 21 For 108 Vacancies; Class 10 Pass Outs Eligible

NABARD Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

Online applications are being accepted by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) from qualified individuals for the position of Office Attendant in Group 'C' Service till 2024. Until October 21, 2024, qualified applicants may submit their applications on the official website, nabard.org. The purpose of the recruiting drive is to fill 108 positions.

According to the notification, NABARD would evaluate candidates' eligibility at the recruitment process/joining stage and would accept them based on the information they provided in their online application and any applicable required fees. The candidate's candidature will be cancelled and they will not be permitted to join if, at any point, it is discovered that any information provided in the online application was false or erroneous, or if the Bank determines that the candidate does not meet the requirements for the position.



The exam will be administered online on November 21, 2024. The applicant must have graduated from an accredited board with a 10th standard (S.S.C. or matriculation).

Age limit



The age range for the applicants should be 18 to 30 years old. Applicants who fall under the SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, or EXS categories may be eligible for an age reduction.

How to check?



-Visit www.nabard.org, the official website.

-Navigate to the Careers Notice tab on the homepage.

-Select the application link for office attendants.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Print this page off for your records.

Important dates:

Commencement of on-line registration of application - October 2, 2024

Closure of registration of application - October 21, 2024

Closure for editing application details - October 21, 2024

Last date for printing your application - October 5, 2024

Online Fee Payment - October 2 to October 21, 2024

Online examination - November 21, 2024

It is advised that candidates check the website frequently. NABARD said that online links to download the call letter and information handout will be posted on its official website.