NABARD 2019 Recruitment Development Assistant post starts today

The online application for NABARD vacancies shall begin from Saturday, September 14, 2019. The recruitment will be done for the following post Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Group B posts respectively.

The Candidates whoa re interested can apply on the official website www.nabard.org and the last date for applying is October 2, 2019. The vacancy is for 82 Development Assistant and 9 Development Assistant (Hindi).

The age of the candidates must be between 18 minimum and 35 maximum. The Selection criteria shall include selection based on test/ interview.

NABARD 2019 Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website org.

Choose “Career” to find the advertisement for NABARD Assistant posts, click on the advertisement.

Notification will pop open read it and check Eligibility.

To apply to enter respective details correctly and make the payment.

Click on the submit button and take the print of the application form.