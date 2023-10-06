Mysterious 'Illness' Paralyses 95 Schoolgirls In Kenya, Alarming Video Circulates Online

Mystery illness in Kenya |

A mystery illness has hit Kenya as over 90 schoolchildren have reported experiencing symptoms of paralysis in the legs, leaving the majority of them unable to walk. The school has been closed indefinitely and the students from Kakamega's St. Theresa's Eregi Girls High School have been hospitalized, according to local media sources.

According to local media reports, these girls have been hospitalized for several weeks as due to a mysterious disease that has left them unable to walk.

Alarming footage circulating online — claiming to be of the crisis — shows students at the school struggling to walk, being carried by friends and shaking uncontrollably. Bed-bound kids are also seen convulsing in what appears to be a hospital.

Doctors are currently baffled as to what triggered the sudden outbreak. Samples of blood and urine from girls struck down have been sent to labs.

Meanwhile, the school noted that the students will be allowed back to school once the situation has been assessed and necessary steps have been taken, reported local media.

Kenya officials have also reportedly urged parents and guardians of the affected students to monitor their children's health closely.

