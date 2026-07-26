‘My Dream of Becoming A Doctor Did Not Come True': Karjat NEET Candidate Dies By Suicide; Police Probe Underway 

Karjat: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra's Karjat allegedly died by suicide after reportedly struggling to cope with her NEET re-exam result. The incident came to light on Saturday evening in Jalalpur village of Karjat taluka.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur. According to Loksatta, a note recovered from the scene stated that she was deeply distressed after scoring lower than expected in the NEET re-examination.

As per the report, Ankita had secured 166 marks in the NEET re-exam held on June 21. In the note, she reportedly wrote that the cut-off was 177 marks, leaving her disappointed that she had missed qualifying. She also expressed that her long-held dream of becoming a doctor had remained unfulfilled.

"I am depressed because I did not get the expected success in this exam. My dream of becoming a doctor did not come true. None of my parents or brothers should be held responsible for this suicide," the note reportedly stated, according to report.

Family Found Her in Her Study Room

According to the report, Ankita's father and brother had travelled to Pandharpur for darshan at the time of the incident, while her mother was at home attending to household work. Ankita had been studying in a separate room. When there was no movement or response from her for a long time, her mother opened the door and found her unconscious. The family immediately alerted neighbours and informed the police.

Uncle Says She Was Under Mental Stress

Speaking to Loksatta, Ankita's uncle, Anna Sangle, said she had been under considerable mental stress after the examination. He said Ankita had appeared for the original NEET UG exam on May 3, in which she had reportedly performed well. However, following the cancellation of the exam and the subsequent re-examination on June 21, she scored 166 marks, falling short of the reported cut-off by 11 marks. "She was deeply upset that she could not qualify and had become depressed," her uncle told the publication.

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Police Register Accidental Death

Karjat Police have registered the case as an accidental death (ADR) and launched a detailed investigation. Police Inspector Hanuman Gaikwad told Loksatta that, based on the information available so far, the death has been registered due to unknown reasons, and further investigation is underway. An autopsy was conducted before Ankita's last rites were performed in Jalalpur later that night.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. Reach out to a trusted family member or friend, a mental health professional, or contact a local suicide prevention helpline. Seeking support can make a difference.