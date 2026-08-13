'My Body Is In The Hospital, But My Soul Is At The Satyagraha Site': Devendra Nath Mahto Seeks Return To Ranchi Protest Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Row | X / @DevendraNathMa9

Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days protesting alleged corruption in JPSC-JSSC examinations, on Wednesday sought formal permission from hospital authorities to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

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Mahto, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital following injuries sustained during a police lathi-charge on August 10, wrote a formal application to the Civil Surgeon, stating that being away from his fellow protesters is causing him more distress than his physical ailments.

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"My body is undergoing treatment in the hospital bed, but my soul and resolve are at the Satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future. The indefinite hunger strike continues on its 11th day in Sadar Hospital," Mahto stated in a message shared on social media.

In his handwritten letter to the medical authorities, Mahto emphasized his responsibility toward the thousands of students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

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"Today, August 12, 2026, marks the 11th day of my strike at Sadar Hospital, and it will continue until complete justice is achieved. The struggle in which thousands of students and youth of Jharkhand are standing with me for their future, rights, and justice is not just a movement for me, but a responsibility toward their trust and hope. On August 10, 2026, the 9th day of my hunger strike, I was brought to the hospital by ambulance and admitted following police action involving a lathi-charge and scuffle during the protest march (gherao) to the Legislative Assembly. Currently, I am undergoing treatment," Mahto wrote in his application.

Expressing his emotional distress over being separated from the protest site, Mahto stated, "Sir, the students, youth, and common people of Jharkhand are carrying forward the struggle day and night at the Satyagraha protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, with hope for justice. At this moment, being away from them is a matter of mental agony for me, much more than the physical pain. Therefore, I humbly request you to sympathetically consider my situation and grant me permission to go to the Satyagraha protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium."

The student leader further assured the hospital staff that he would "strictly follow all necessary instructions and precautions given by the doctors" if allowed to rejoin the demonstration.

Mahto was forcefully moved to the hospital by the administration late Monday evening after police used force to disperse thousands of aspirants who had marched toward the state assembly.

Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)