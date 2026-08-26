Mumbai’s Sania Sameer Khan Secures Joint AIR 1 In ICSI CS Professional June 2026 Examination | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai candidate Sania Sameer Khan has jointly secured the All India Rank 1 in the Institute of Company Secretaries of India’s (ICSI) CS Professional Programme examination held in June 2026. Khan shared the top position with Khushi Agarwal of Jaipur, according to the provisional merit list released by ICSI on Tuesday.

The ICSI’s official result announcement lists Sania Sameer Khan, roll number 123102, with an address in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Khushi Agarwal, who also secured Rank 1, is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Vidushi Garg of New Delhi secured Rank 2, while Harkiran Kaur of Nashik, Maharashtra, secured Rank 3.

The results of the CS Professional Programme June 2026 examination were declared on August 25 along with the All India Provisional Merit List and the list of top rank holders. Candidates can access their individual results and marks statements through the ICSI website.

Two Maharashtra candidates in top three

Maharashtra recorded a strong performance in the highest ranks, with Khan from Mumbai jointly topping the examination and Nashik candidate Harkiran Kaur securing the third position nationally.

The top three ranks were secured by women, with Khan and Agarwal sharing Rank 1, Garg at Rank 2 and Kaur at Rank 3. The merit list also features Nandini Sanjay Pandey at Rank 4, while Jiya Shashikant Sagar and Vanshika Kamlesh Lulla jointly secured Rank 5.

Professional Programme results

The June examination was conducted under the 2022 syllabus. ICSI has released the provisional merit list of candidates who met the criteria for inclusion in the national ranking.

The institute conducts the CS Professional examinations twice a year. The June 2026 examination results form part of the latest examination cycle for candidates pursuing the Company Secretary qualification.

Candidates can check their results using their examination credentials through the official ICSI examination-results portal. The institute has also provided facilities for candidates seeking verification of marks and other examination-related services.

Khan’s joint Rank 1 gives Mumbai a prominent place in this year's national CS Professional results, while Kaur's third rank adds to Maharashtra's representation among the country's top performers.

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