'Education Access Key To Reducing Social Inequality,' Speakers Say At Mumbai Press Club Discussion | AI

Mumbai: Ensuring equal access to education is essential for addressing social disparities and promoting inclusive development, speakers at an event organised at the Mumbai Press Club said, highlighting the need for greater attention to students from marginalised and disadvantaged communities.

Education must go beyond enrolment

The discussion conducted by National women in media (NWMI) was moderated by Kalpana Sharma, a senior journalist with Neha Bora, President of All India Students Association (AISA) and Neha Ahire, a model who became the face of protest in Mumbai. It focused on the role of education in reducing inequalities and creating opportunities for social advancement. Speakers stressed that access to education cannot be limited to enrolment alone, but must also include affordability, quality and the ability of students to continue and complete their education.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) leadership emphasised that education remains an important instrument for challenging existing social and economic inequalities. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds often face multiple barriers that affect their access to educational opportunities, making stronger support systems necessary.

Need for inclusive institutions

The speakers also underlined the importance of ensuring that educational institutions remain accessible to students irrespective of their socio-economic background. They argued that disparities in access to quality education can reinforce existing inequalities and restrict opportunities for social mobility.

The event at the Mumbai Press Club provided a platform to discuss issues surrounding education, equality and social development. The Press Club regularly facilitates press conferences, meetings and discussions on matters of professional and public interest.

Focus on student support policies

The AISA leadership also called for greater focus on policies that address the concerns of students from economically weaker and socially marginalised sections. Such interventions, they said, should ensure that financial constraints and social disadvantages do not prevent students from pursuing higher education.

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The discussion comes amid a broader debate over equitable access to education in India, with questions around affordability, public investment, social inclusion and the quality of educational opportunities continuing to shape the higher education sector.

Speakers stressed that an inclusive education system can contribute not only to individual advancement but also to wider social development by creating opportunities for communities that have historically faced barriers to education.

The event brought the question of educational inequality into focus, with participants emphasising that policies aimed at improving access must be accompanied by measures that ensure students are able to remain in the education system and benefit from meaningful learning opportunities.

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