3,756 Fresh Students Get Admission Offers In Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 3 | AI

Mumbai: A total of 3,756 fresh students have been offered admission in the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Direct Second Year Engineering (BE/BTech) courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27.

Over 36,000 students considered

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the third merit list for the three-year full-time degree programme in Engineering and Technology on Tuesday. Of the 36,803 students considered for the third CAP round, 3,756 students received an opportunity to secure admission for the first time.

According to the CET Cell, 3,790 students were allotted colleges of their preference in the third round and have been placed under the ‘Auto Freeze’ option. Another 20,127 students opted for betterment.

Auto Freeze students must confirm admission

For the third round, 70,038 students from the merit list had registered for Direct Second Year BE/BTech admissions. Of these, 36,803 students filled in their college preferences within the stipulated deadline and were therefore considered for the third CAP round.

Auto-freeze admissions

Students who have been allotted their preferred college under the Auto Freeze option will have to take admission in the allotted institute. If they reject the allotted seat, they will not be eligible to participate in the fourth CAP round and will instead have to wait for the subsequent institutional-level admission round.

Students allotted seats in the third round must report to their respective colleges between August 26 and August 28, 2026, by 5 pm, submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

The provisional vacant seats for the fourth CAP round will be announced on August 29, 2026, following completion of the third-round admission process.

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