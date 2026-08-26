Maharashtra Self-Financed Universities Must Set Up Marathi Departments, Directs Minister Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: All self-financed universities in Maharashtra will have to establish dedicated Marathi language departments, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil directed on Tuesday, while reviewing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and academic standards across such institutions.

Focus on quality education

Patil chaired a review meeting with the chairpersons of sponsoring bodies and vice-chancellors of self-financed universities at Dr Homi Bhabha State University in Mumbai. The meeting focused on the implementation of NEP 2020, academic quality, administrative functioning and various student-centric initiatives.

Universities asked to update data

The minister directed universities to prioritise quality education and the overall development of students while ensuring effective implementation of NEP 2020. He also called for more effective implementation of initiatives aimed at benefiting students.

The meeting reviewed the progress made by universities in implementing internships and four-year undergraduate degree programmes under NEP 2020. Patil directed universities to regularly upload information related to Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and Gross Participation Ratio (GPR) on the AISHE portal and keep the required information updated on the Higher and Technical Education Department’s dashboard.

Push for accreditation and rankings

Patil also asked universities to accelerate the process of securing NAAC and NBA accreditation to improve academic standards. He called for measures to increase participation in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The minister further directed universities to ensure that all enrolled students receive an APAAR ID and that 100 per cent mapping of these IDs with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is completed. Universities were also asked to ensure student registration on relevant state and national-level portals.

The functioning of statutory authorities established under the Maharashtra Self-Financed Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act was also reviewed. The meeting examined whether regular meetings of the Governing Body, Board of Management, Academic Council and Board of Examinations were being held, whether decisions on required matters were being taken and whether those decisions were being effectively implemented.

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The meeting also discussed providing educational opportunities to students from low-income groups. A proposal to provide a 50 per cent fee concession to 10 per cent of students was discussed. Patil said universities should take necessary measures while upholding their social responsibility and keeping student welfare at the centre of their functioning.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department B. Venugopal Reddy directed universities to submit their annual reports within the prescribed timeline.

The meeting was attended by Higher Education Director Shailendra Devalankar, Deputy Secretaries Pratap Lubal and Amol Mutyal, Technical Education Director Pramod Naik, vice-chancellors of self-financed universities and other officials.

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