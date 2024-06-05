Mumbai's Palansha Agarwal Tops NEET-UG 2024 With AIR 1; Shares Study Routine!

Palansha Agarwal | File

Mumbai: Palansha Agarwal, a student from Mumbai, has secured the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. Elated at her success, Agarwal shared that she and her parents are extremely happy with the performance.

Agarwal started preparing for the NEET-UG exam right after finishing her 10th standard. She had a strict study schedule, waking up at 3.30 am to study until 6 am. After school, she would take a short break before resuming her NEET studies again. "I was weak in physics, so I studied harder for it. Later, I was weak in chemistry, but I improved with consistency and daily study," she said. She used NCERT textbooks and solved mock tests and practice questions regularly.

Agarwal developed a keen interest in biology in class 9, after losing interest in maths. "Maths became boring, even though I was good at it. I especially disliked geometry, and then I became more interested in biology and the human body," she explained.

Besides studying, she manages stress by watching series and spending time with her parents. They played a key role in her success, providing motivation and emotional support. "My mother helped strategise what to study next, and my parents supported me emotionally," she stated.

Agarwal thanked her parents for their unwavering support throughout her journey.