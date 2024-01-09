Mumbai's Deepak Ladha Secures All India Rank 40 In ICAI CA Final Exam |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) just declared the results for the CA Intermediate and Final Exams held in November 2023.

Deepak Ladha from Mumbai nailed an All India Rank (AIR) 40 in the ICAI CA Final exam of November 2023 on his first try, scoring 536 marks, which is around 67%.

When Deepak saw his score initially, he felt a bit down. But learning about his rank was a delightful surprise. "I wasn't too nervous before the results. When I first saw my score, I was a little disappointed, hoping for better, but the ranking brought me immense joy," Deepak shared.

For Deepak's parents, just knowing that he passed was a moment of immense happiness. Bagging an AIR rank 40 made them ecstatic. He emphasized how crucial his parents were during his preparation. "I'm blessed they were there for me. If I were in a hostel away from family, it would've been extremely difficult, so my parents were a big support."

Offering advice to future aspirants, Deepak highlighted that every student has their unique preparation style. He emphasized not being too strict with a fixed schedule. "Before the exams, I didn't sacrifice much and studied irregularly. But when I realized I was behind, I focused."

"It's important to set priorities and stick to your plan. A set schedule doesn't guarantee your rank or marks."

Regarding his future plans, he's unsure about pursuing a career in CA but believes his rank will benefit him if he does.

Deepak further shared that he received coaching from Ednovate coaching institute, Mumbai - a coaching institute for CA Education.