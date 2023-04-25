 Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy

VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy at VIBGYOR High, Goregaon. In collaboration with the climate academy – A non-profit organisation based in Brussels, Belgium

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
This unique programme was launched at VIBGYOR High, Goregaon for the Academic Year 2023-24. | Official

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, India's largest K-12 school chain, has opened Asia's first Climate Academy at VIBGYOR High in Goregaon. Mr Matthew Pye, the founder of The Climate Academy in Brussels, Belgium, graced the opening event on the 17th and 18th of April.

The programme launch was held with an intention to educate and train a few selected teachers as master trainers to further educate students, parents, and fellow teachers’ communities to understand and tackle the problem of the climate crisis in India.

This unique programme was launched at VIBGYOR High, Goregaon for the Academic Year 2023-24, and will be extended to other VIBGYOR schools nationwide in due course. It will be implemented throughout the academic year, providing students with ample opportunities to learn, understand and take action to tackle the climate crisis.

Read Also
Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy

UP school students to get exposure visits to Jal Gyan Yatra programme

UP school students to get exposure visits to Jal Gyan Yatra programme

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching