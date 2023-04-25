Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group launches Asia’s first climate academy

This unique programme was launched at VIBGYOR High, Goregaon for the Academic Year 2023-24. | Official

Mumbai: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, India's largest K-12 school chain, has opened Asia's first Climate Academy at VIBGYOR High in Goregaon. Mr Matthew Pye, the founder of The Climate Academy in Brussels, Belgium, graced the opening event on the 17th and 18th of April.

The programme launch was held with an intention to educate and train a few selected teachers as master trainers to further educate students, parents, and fellow teachers’ communities to understand and tackle the problem of the climate crisis in India.

This unique programme was launched at VIBGYOR High, Goregaon for the Academic Year 2023-24, and will be extended to other VIBGYOR schools nationwide in due course. It will be implemented throughout the academic year, providing students with ample opportunities to learn, understand and take action to tackle the climate crisis.