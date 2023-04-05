Is teacher training need of the hour? Mumbai School’s take on CBSE’s decision

A high powered committee was set up by CBSE to advise providing quality training to such teachers. | Representative image

Mumbai : After CBSE started a special drive for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for teachers in all CBSE affiliated schools, the Board has established 16 Centers of Excellence across the country with focus on In-service Training.

The National Education Policy 2020 recommends that every school should ensure participation of all its teachers in at least 50 hours of CPD. Each State/UT/Body will develop a centralized Annual Training Calendar beginning from April to March with their specific requirements for training.

Mumbai schools says they're positive about the new move

Some Mumbai schools believe that this drive would help them to achieve a student centric classroom. School officials maintain that changes are needed to upskill and train the teachers.

"Continuous teacher training is crucial in preparing educators for the current generation of students who are vastly exposed to technology and diverse learning methods," said Seema Kshatriya, the principal of Kanakia International School (CBSE) Chembur.

The educator further added that schools must strive to make learning fun and engaging so as to keep students excited and interested which will only happen when school's will adapt modern teaching strategies.

The Board has set up 23 training courses aligned with Classes 10 and 12 subjects while 22 generic courses ranging from adolescent education programmes, art integration, inclusive education, happy classrooms, cyber safety and security and more.

Dr Anuradha Sridhar, Head of Curriculum Development and Training of Aditya Birla Education Academy believes that the time for reforms has come and the school is trying its best to adapt the new skill based system.

"We are trying to move away from a knowledge based approach to a skill based system and if we do not do so now, the students of tomorrow will not know how to approach problem solving", she further added.

Dr. Anuradha concludes by saying "The Board has no doubt taken the first step towards teacher upskilling but as they say there are miles to go before we finally achieve our end goal – a student centric classroom.”

A high powered committee was set up by CBSE to advise providing quality training to such teachers. It will be ensured that every teacher in a government school receives a minimum of 25 hours training organized by the Board/State Government or Government/Regional Teachers Training Institutions and remaining 25 hours of CPD shall be arranged by the school itself.