Mumbai University’s CDOE Marks 56th Anniversary, Spotlights Dual Degree Programmes As Key Step Toward Flexible Learning

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: Marking its 56th anniversary, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of the University of Mumbai on Tuesday spotlighted its newly introduced dual degree programmes, positioning them as a key step towards flexible, multi-disciplinary learning.

A Legacy of Access

Established in 1971, CDOE has enabled lakhs of students to access higher education through distance and online modes. At the anniversary event, university officials emphasised that the introduction of dual degree options aligns with the National Education Policies vision of holistic and skill-oriented education.

Chairing the programme, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said the initiative would enhance students’ academic and professional prospects. “The option of pursuing dual degrees allows students to develop multi-dimensional capabilities and become more competitive in today’s job market,” he said. Kulkarni added that the response to the programme, introduced in the last academic year, has been encouraging and its scope will be expanded further.

Transformative Potential

Chief guest Prof. Rajnish Kamat, Vice Chancellor of Homi Bhabha State University, highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative. “The dual degree model opens new pathways for students to pursue diverse disciplines simultaneously, making education more flexible and relevant,” he said.

Read Also NMMC General Body Approves Phased Conversion Of All Municipal Schools To English-Medium Institutions

CDOE Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar said the centre will continue to focus on expanding industry-oriented and skill-based offerings. “The dual degree initiative is a step towards empowering students with broader learning opportunities,” he said.

Enrolment Concerns

Although, the CDOE has fared well over the last half decade, the student enrolment has been plunging. In the academic year 2014-15, the distance learning wing saw a historical high record of 80,000 students enrolment in the wide array of courses offered. However, the numbers have consistently dipped to 20,000 students as per the last records.

Milind Satam, a senate member of the university, said, “the distance learning wing has to adopt. We hold offline exams for courses that are online. This sets a limitation for the students. It is one of the highest earning revenue streams for the university. If the limitations are resolved and exams are moved online, students from other states will also be able to enrol.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/