 Mumbai University Wins Historic Gold At All India Inter-University Cross-Country Championship
The university's men's team also made an impressive showing, finishing as the runner-up with 71 points. The hosts, Mangalore University, took the top spot with 69 points, while the third-place team scored 83 points.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: In a remarkable feat, University of Mumbai (MU) has won its first-ever gold medal at the all India inter-university cross country championship, held at Mangalore University. The event, which saw participation from 850 athletes across 137 universities, marked a significant milestone for the university as it was the first time that MU won a gold medal in the individual category and finished as runners-up in the men's team category at the championship organised by the Association of Indian Universities.

Raj Tiwari delivered a standout performance, finishing the race in 30 minutes and 59 seconds to win the individual gold medal. Tiwari was joined by teammates Mrunal Sarode, Rohan Chaudhary, Manik Wagh, Suraj Zore, and Hemant Nishad, who collectively contributed to the team's strong finish.

The athletes were awarded medals, cash prizes, and stopwatches in recognition of their achievements. Coaches and officials, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre, and Registrar Dr. Prasad Karandhe praised the team’s dedication and teamwork. The Sports Director of the university, Dr. Manoj Reddy, provided guidance for this championship, which led to their success in what has traditionally been a challenging competition, according to MU.

