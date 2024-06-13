Mumbai University UG 2024 Admissions: Ruia, HR, KC, Mithibai, Xavier's College Release First Merit List; Direct Link Inside

Representative Image | Unsplash

On its official website, Mumbai University (MU) has declared the date of the first round merit list distribution. The first merit list for Mumbai University UG admission 2024 will be made public by the authorities on their official website at 5:00 PM today, June 13, as per the counselling timetable for Mumbai University. The merit list for students who applied to Mumbai University's undergraduate programmes can be viewed at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The Mumbai University UG counselling schedule 2024 states that on June 13, 2024 (5:00 PM), the round 1 merit list would be available on the Samarth dashboard. Students whose names appear in the first round of the Mumbai University merit list will need to accept the seat they have been assigned and pay the required seat acceptance fees by June 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at the latest. The online document verification will be carried out by the authorities from June 14 to June 20, 2024.

Below is the list of colleges which has released their merit list along with direct links:

KC College

Ramnarain Ruia College

HR College

Mithibai College

Thakur College of Science and Commerce

Chetana College

Pillai College of Arts and Science

Xavier's College (Inhouse merit list)

Important Documents:

Print-out of duly filled in online pre enrolment form submitted on University Website.

Duly filled in admission form and Information Form/s.

Original HSC Marksheet with three attested photo copies.

One attested photocopy of SSC Marksheet and Passing Certificate.

Duly filled in Provisional eligibility form (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/ other state)

Migration certificate (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/other state )

Two passport size latest color photographs of the learner.