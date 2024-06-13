Mumbai: Confusion And Delay Clouds MU's Merit List Release

Mumbai University | File photo

The first merit list for Mumbai University's (MU) affiliated colleges is set to be released today, however, the announcement has been overshadowed by confusion and frustration among students aspiring to join the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programme.

Starting from the academic year 2024-25, the BMS course title will be changed to Bachelor of Commerce (Management Studies). Additionally, the admission process for the BMS course will now require students to pass a Common Entrance Test (CET). This new requirement has left many students in a bind as they were unaware of the CET, resulting in several of them missing the exam.

One such student, Priya Mehta, shared her frustration saying, "I had no idea about the CET requirement until it was too late. Now, I'm worried about my future and whether I'll be able to get into the course I’ve been preparing for all year."

Further complicating the situation, the results of those who did appear for the CET are yet to be announced. This delay has caused widespread confusion and anxiety among students, as the BMS admission process is now uncertain and likely to be delayed.

"It’s really unfair," said Rajiv Singh, another student. "I prepared for the BMS programme, and now I’m stuck because the CET results haven’t been announced. I don’t know what to do next," Singh added.

Another student, Ananya Rao, added, "The lack of communication from the university has left us all in the dark. We don't know whether to wait for the CET results or look for other options."

Adding to the complexity, students who opt for the newly renamed BCom (Management Studies) course may face difficulties transitioning to the BMS course once the CET results are finally announced.

In response to the growing unrest, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has issued an appeal urging MU to address the issue promptly. "I urge the university to take proper steps to commence the admission process for the BMS course as early as possible. Students deserve a fair and timely opportunity to pursue their academic goals," his appeal stated.

As the first merit list is published on Thursday, many students have been eagerly waiting for some clarity on the admission process.

The Free Press Journal has not received the MU’s response to its questions on the concerns.