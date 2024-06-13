MU UG Admissions 2024: Mumbai University To Release First Merit List Today, Check Required Documents | Freepik Image

The first merit list of the University of Mumbai for undergraduate (UG) admission in 2024–2025 will be released today. The Mumbai University merit list will be made available by 5 p.m. on the official admissions portal, muugadmission.samarth.edu.in, as per the MU admission schedule that was previously stated.



By checking in with the credentials they created during registration, candidates who passed the Class 12 board exam and registered for the MU admission counselling process will be able to view the seat allocation list.

A single student may apply to more than one course per regulation. The admissions process will be carried out by the colleges in compliance with the regulations and timetable of the institution.

Required documents:

Below is the list of documents that the students must carry while securing their admission once the merit list is out -

Print-out of duly filled in online pre enrolment form submitted on University Website.

Duly filled in admission form and Information Form/s.

Original HSC Marksheet with three attested photo copies.

One attested photocopy of SSC Marksheet and Passing Certificate.

Duly filled in Provisional eligibility form (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/ other state)

Migration certificate (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/other state )

Two passport size latest color photographs of the learner.