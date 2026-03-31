Mumbai University To Host Awareness Session On Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship 2027-28 For Students & Faculty

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai will organise a special awareness and orientation session on the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship 2027–2028, aimed at guiding students, researchers and faculty interested in pursuing higher education and research opportunities in the United States.

Joint Initiative with USIEF on April 2

The session, jointly organised by the university’s Department of Student Development, Centre for National and International Partnerships and Student Assistance, along with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), will be held on April 2, 2026, at 3:30 pm at the Green Technology Auditorium, Vidyanagari campus in Kalina.

The Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship, offered under the globally recognised Fulbright Program, is a fully funded scholarship that enables Indian students and scholars to study, teach and conduct research in the US. It is regarded as a key initiative strengthening academic collaboration between India and the United States.

Expert Guidance on Application Process

Dr Ryan Perera, Regional Officer at USIEF, will lead the session and provide a detailed overview of the fellowship. Participants will be guided on eligibility criteria, the selection process, application timelines and required documentation. The session will also include tips on preparing a strong application and strategies for interview readiness.

The programme is open to PhD scholars currently enrolled at the University of Mumbai, researchers who have completed their doctoral studies within the past four years, as well as faculty members interested in teaching and research opportunities in the US.

Participation in the session is free of cost. However, seats are limited to 300 and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are required to carry their Aadhaar card and institutional ID for entry.

University officials said the initiative is expected to help students and researchers explore global academic opportunities and gain clarity on international fellowships. For further details, participants can contact the Department of Student Development via email or phone.

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