CBSE Warns Schools Against Linking Tuition Fees To Class 10 LOC Submission, Allows Only Examination Fee Collection

The Central Board of Secondary Education | File Pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new circular outlining the procedure for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 second board examination. The Board has clearly instructed affiliated schools to collect only the prescribed examination fee during the LOC process, stating that no additional charges—such as tuition fees—should be linked to it.

Board Acts on Complaints of Unauthorised Charges

According to the circular, CBSE has received complaints that some schools are asking students to pay up to three months’ tuition fees at the time of LOC submission. The Board has termed this practice a violation of its rules and has directed schools to stop it immediately. It reiterated that only the official examination fee is permissible, and any unauthorised collection will be treated as a serious breach of regulations.

The directive, signed by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, reinforces earlier instructions and calls for strict compliance from all affiliated institutions.

Clarification on Student Withdrawal

CBSE also clarified that if a student withdraws after paying the examination fee, the results of their main board examination will be considered for final evaluation.

The LOC submission process will be conducted in three stages. In the first phase, schools are required to submit candidate details without collecting any fee, primarily to estimate the number of students appearing. The second and third phases will allow corrections, additions, or withdrawals in subjects or candidature, and the examination fee will be collected during these stages.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released a detailed schedule for form and fee submission for the second board examination, scheduled for May 2026. Introduced under the new two-board examination policy, the exam will give students an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects.

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