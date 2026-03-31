IIT Bombay Turns Dry Leaf Waste Into Clean Fuel, Cuts LPG Use In Campus Kitchens | VIDEO

IIT Bombay uses innovative gasifier technology to convert dry leaves into cooking fuel, reducing LPG consumption | ANI

Mumbai, March 31: Amid rising global energy costs, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has developed an innovative waste-to-energy solution that converts fallen leaves into cooking fuel, significantly reducing dependence on LPG across its campus.

Decade-long research leads to innovation

The initiative, which began in 2014, is the result of a decade-long research effort led by Prof. Sanjay Mahajani from the Department of Chemical Engineering.

With large quantities of dry leaf waste generated due to the institute’s green cover, the team explored ways to convert this biomass into usable energy. Their work led to the development of a gasifier capable of transforming campus waste into a viable cooking fuel.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has developed an indigenous technology to combat the rising prices and potential shortages of LPG (cooking gas). Through its patented biomass gasification technology, the institute has successfully… pic.twitter.com/rVVIFDrKGV — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026

As energy costs rise globally, a solution developed at IIT Bombay over the past decade is proving its worth. The fuel? Fallen leaves from campus.



In 2014, Prof. Sanjay Mahajani from the Department of Chemical Engineering proposed biomass gasification to convert campus waste into… pic.twitter.com/LrNdJceg0p — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) March 27, 2026

Overcoming technical challenges

However, the journey was far from smooth. Early trials were marked by heavy smoke, operational challenges, and resistance from kitchen staff. A key technical hurdle was the formation of clinkers—solid residues that clogged conventional systems.

Despite these setbacks, continuous refinement led to a breakthrough in 2016, when the team patented a gasifier that drastically reduced clinker formation, making the system efficient and practical.

Improved system and campus implementation

The project gained further momentum with the involvement of Prof. Sandeep Kumar from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, who contributed to the design of an improved burner.

Implemented under the institute’s Living Lab initiative, the system underwent extensive testing, safety audits, and gradual acceptance among users.

Reduced LPG use and lower emissions

Today, IIT Bombay’s staff canteen operates using 30–40 per cent less LPG, achieving around 60 per cent thermal efficiency with minimal emissions. The system also ensures uninterrupted cooking even during LPG supply disruptions and reduces nearly eight tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Expansion and future applications

The technology, now licensed to Infixen Energy Pvt. Ltd., is set to expand to hostel mess, where it could save up to ₹50 lakh annually and significantly cut carbon emissions. The institute is also exploring wider applications in industries and large-scale kitchens.

Also Watch:

Additional sustainability efforts

In addition, IIT Bombay runs a biomethanation plant established in 2019 that processes around two tonnes of wet kitchen waste daily, further advancing its commitment to sustainable, self-reliant energy solutions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/