Mumbai University Staffer Terminated Amid Probe Into RD National College BCom Paper Leak Case

Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai: After Mumbai University (MU) set up an enquiry over the leaked papers found in RD National college bandra, the commitee has terminated one MU staffer in the case so far, according to official sources.

The commitee set up by the varsity continuea to conduct the investigation in the case to close the missing lonks.

As the final semester exams are taking place across colleges, three exam papers of Bachelors of Commerce stream at RD National college were leaked on April 15, following which the students, gathered at the campus on Tuesday seeking an inquiry into the matter.

According to the students, six students were caught with exam papers on their mobile phone and after which their phones were intercepted.

The question papers of the three subjects of TY B.Com (Sem VI) -statistics accounts and taxation was leaked on 15 April at R. D. National College, Bandra.

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The officials at the University stated that the investigations are underway, some organisationsational changes will be brought to prevent such cases from happening in the future.

The students urged the university administration to immediately register criminal cases against the suspects and take action. If the examination controller is unable to provide answers, they should resign from their post

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