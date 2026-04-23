Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital After Routine Medical Check-Up | ANI

Mumbai: Veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after undergoing a routine medical check-up.

The 85-year-old leader had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 19. Sources close to Pawar clarified that the hospitalisation was part of a follow-up examination and that his condition remained stable, with no cause for concern.

During his hospital stay, Pawar had announced that he would not be able to travel to Baramati to cast his vote in the ongoing assembly bypoll. The election was necessitated following the death of his nephew, former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, in an air crash.

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Despite his absence, Pawar appealed to voters from his hospital bed to support Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late leader and a candidate in the bypoll. His message underscored the importance of voter participation in the crucial election.

Pawar’s discharge has brought relief to party workers and supporters, who had been closely monitoring updates about his health over the past few days.

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