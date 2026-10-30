Mumbai University Signs MoU With INCOIS To Set Up Marine Research Centre, Strengthen Coastal Disaster Preparedness | AI

Mumbai: In a move to strengthen the resilience of coastal communities against natural disasters and climate change, the University of Mumbai (MU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, to establish a joint marine research centre along Maharashtra's coastline.

Centre To Strengthen Tsunami Alerts And Coastal Disaster Preparedness

The proposed centre will focus on developing advanced ocean science services, strengthening early warning systems and improving disaster preparedness among communities spread across the nearly 720-km coastline associated with the university. Particular emphasis will be placed on identifying and communicating potential threats such as tsunamis, storm surges, high ocean waves, swell surges and changes in sea levels.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the capacity of coastal communities in Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Vengurla to respond to natural disasters and climate-related risks. It will also facilitate joint research and development projects in marine science, ocean technology and disaster risk reduction.

MoU Exchanged In Hyderabad In Presence Of Earth Sciences Secretary

The MoU was exchanged at a programme in Hyderabad in the presence of Dr T. Srinivasa Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni and INCOIS Director Dr T.M. Balakrishnan Nair exchanged the agreement.

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Speaking about the initiative, Prof Kulkarni said the partnership would focus on creating awareness, improving early warning mechanisms and strengthening disaster management systems to protect coastal populations. Both institutions will work towards reducing disaster risks, enhancing the resilience of coastal communities and developing solutions to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The university's academic and research capabilities will be complemented by INCOIS's expertise in ocean research, technology and information services. The partnership is also expected to promote the sustainable use of marine resources, coastal protection and India's blue economy.

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