Mumbai University Researcher Gets Patent For Device To Capture Microplastics From Rivers | X

Mumbai: In a significant step towards tackling river pollution, a researcher from the University of Mumbai has been granted an Indian design patent for an innovative device aimed at capturing and sorting microplastics from rivers. The patented design is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable water management.

Patent Awarded to Dr Pandurang Yashwant Patil

The design patent, awarded by the Government of India's Patent Office, recognises the "River Microplastic Capturing and Sorting Device" developed by Dr. Pandurang Yashwant Patil, a researcher in the Department of Environmental Science at the Charitrakar Padmabhushan Dr. Dhananjay Keer Ratnagiri Sub-campus of the University of Mumbai.

The device has been designed to intercept microplastic particles measuring less than five millimetres from flowing river water and classify them through a systematic sorting mechanism. According to the university, the innovation addresses the growing challenge of microplastic pollution, which has emerged as a major environmental concern affecting freshwater ecosystems.

Multi-Stage Filtration Separates Organic Waste and Plastics

The proposed system incorporates a multi-stage filtration structure that separates organic waste such as leaves and twigs from plastic particles before sorting the microplastics. Researchers also plan to enhance the device by integrating solar power, smart sensors for automatic filter cleaning, and real-time monitoring systems, making it more sustainable and efficient for field deployment.

The university said the technology holds particular significance for the river ecosystems of Ratnagiri and the Konkan coast, where preserving water quality is vital for biodiversity and local livelihoods. Officials believe the design could eventually be adapted for wider use across India's river systems.

Patent Marks First Step Towards Manufacturing Device

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Patil said obtaining the design patent marks the first official milestone towards manufacturing the device and translating the research into a practical solution for river conservation. He added that developing technologies capable of directly separating microplastics from river water is becoming increasingly important for sustainable environmental protection.

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University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre and Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande congratulated Dr. Patil on the accomplishment, describing it as a noteworthy contribution to environmental research.

The Department of Environmental Science at the Ratnagiri Sub-campus has been actively engaged in research related to air and water quality conservation. The university said the latest patent further reinforces its commitment to developing scientific solutions to address pressing environmental challenges while contributing to national research and innovation.