Mumbai University Publishes Indian Knowledge Systems Books In 12 Languages Under NEP 2020 | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has published books on Indian Knowledge Systems in 12 Indian languages, including Marathi, as part of an initiative to promote the study of India’s traditional knowledge under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

VC Kulkarni Chairs the Event

The books were released during a special programme organised on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The publications are available in Marathi, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Kannada and Sanskrit.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, attended as the chief guest. National Book Trust chairman Dr. Milind Marathe, Principal Dr. Madhav Rajwade, Prof. Madhavi Narsale and Dr. Prakash Masram were also present.

Marathe Hails Multilingual Effort

Speaking at the event, Sahasrabuddhe praised the university’s initiative and said that Indian Knowledge Systems should not be viewed merely as a new academic subject but as a foundation of India’s culture, value system and worldview. He encouraged students to see the subject as a way of understanding India and urged the younger generation to take pride in the country’s knowledge traditions and expand them through research.

Dr. Marathe congratulated the university for preparing books in 12 Indian languages within a short period. He said the initiative would help bring the strengths of Indian Knowledge Systems before a wider audience. At a time when reading habits are declining, he expressed hope that the fact-based books developed by the university would encourage greater interest in reading.

Next Phase to Cover Ayurveda & Astronomy

Explaining the concept behind the project, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kulkarni said special care had been taken to ensure that each language edition reflected the cultural traditions, local knowledge and regional contributions associated with Indian Knowledge Systems.

The books currently published provide a broad introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems. In the next phase, the university plans to develop separate and detailed reference books on subjects such as chemistry, astronomy, economics, political science, architecture, Ayurveda and Vastu Shastra.

Prof. Kulkarni said the subject-specific reference books would support research-oriented learning among undergraduate and postgraduate students. He also thanked various organisations for their support in implementing the initiative.

During the programme, winners of a poster and model-making competition and exhibition on Indian Knowledge Systems were felicitated. The competition saw participation from 125 students and 75 teachers representing 75 colleges.

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