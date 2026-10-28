Mumbai University Professors Viba Surana, Shrikant Pathak Elected President And General Secretary Of Goethe Society Of India | X

Mumbai: Two professors from the Department of German at the University of Mumbai have been elected to key positions at the Goethe Society of India for a three-year term. Senior professor and department head Viba Surana has been elected president of the society, while assistant professor Dr Shrikant Arun Pathak has been elected its general secretary.

Appointments Recognise Contributions To German Language And Research

Their appointments recognise their contributions to German language, literature, research and international academic collaboration.

Surana has over three decades of experience in teaching and research and is a Humboldt Research Fellow. She received the international Grimm Award in 2018 for her contributions to teaching, research and international cooperation.

Surana Led 'My Marathi' Project With Aamir Khan From 2012 To 2022

Between 2012 and 2022, she led the ‘My Marathi’ project in collaboration with actor Aamir Khan and the State Marathi Development Institute. The initiative aimed to make learning Marathi easier and promote the use of standardised Marathi.

Pathak received the Maharashtra government’s 2023 Laxmanshastri Joshi Award for translating a renowned German novel into Marathi. He serves on the boards of studies of various universities and is actively involved in curriculum development. His work in German literature and Marathi translation has contributed to literary exchange between the two languages.

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Established in 1997, the Goethe Society of India is a national-level organisation that brings together scholars of German language and literature in India. It promotes interdisciplinary research in German studies and strengthens academic engagement between India and German-speaking countries.

The society organises cultural exchange competitions for students, an annual conference and the publication of an annual volume. It currently has 227 active members, including 131 life members.

University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni congratulated Surana and Pathak on their appointments and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

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