Mumbai University Postpones Exams In Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg Due To Heavy Rain; New Dates Awaited!

Mumbai University | File photo

The University of Mumbai has decided to postpone the exams that were scheduled to take place on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. This decision comes after both districts declared a holiday due to heavy rainfall. Educational institutions in these areas remained closed on July 15, 2024. This decision was made in the interest of students who were to appear for the exam and to avoid any inconvenience to them. The new dates for these exams are expected to be released soon.

The exams were planned to be held in the morning and afternoon sessions at the Center for Distance and Online Education, Mumbai University.

Dr Pooja Jeetendra Raundale, the director of the Center for Distance and Online Education, Mumbai University, explained in a press release, "In view of the holiday announced for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts due to heavy rains, keeping in mind the interest of the students and to avoid possible inconvenience, all the examinations of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts to be held in the morning and afternoon sessions of the Center for Distance and Online Education, Mumbai University (Monday) on July 15, 2024, have been postponed."

The university plans to announce new dates for these exams soon. "The revised dates of all these exams will be announced soon," the press release added. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Mumbai University for the latest updates related to the exams. Candidates are advised to regularly check Mumbai University's official website for the latest updates regarding the exams.