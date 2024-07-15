IIT JAM 2025 Exam On February 5; Application Process Begins September 3

IIT JAM 2025 | Official Website

Registration for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will officially open on September 3, 2024. The deadline to apply for the said exam is October 11, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply via the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Applicants can also click here to apply for the exam directly, once the registration window opens.

The exam is set to be conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The exam will be administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across 7 different subjects, including, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam will be held in approximately 100 cities across India.

"Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 examination will be held on 2nd February, 2025 (Sunday) in two sessions," read the official website.

Degrees You Can Pursue

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility for the IIT JAM 2025 exam is open to all nationalities, with no age restriction. Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible.

The candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025. By qualifying in JAM 2025, candidates can apply for admission subject to the conditions that

all parts of their undergraduate programme shall be completed before the date of admission of the respective Admitting Institute, and

proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, as specified by the Admitting Institute should be submitted within the timeline provided by respective admitting institute, as mentioned on the website.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

About JAM

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has set the benchmark for undergraduate science education in the country for the past two decades. This prestigious exam paves the way for students to gain admission to top-tier postgraduate programs, solidifying science as a stellar career choice nationwide. Our programs offer world-class education in various disciplines, designed to cultivate academic excellence and a fulfilling professional life.

IITs Admitting Institutes

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Important Points To Note

As all correspondence with the JAM 2025 candidate will be sent to this email address, candidates are required to provide a working email address.

A single email address may only be used by one candidate at a time, and the candidate may not use another person's address.

Similarly, since most communications may also be sent via SMS, candidates are urged to submit their personal mobile number and to stick with it until the admission process is finished.

Even if a candidate wishes to take two test papers, they should only submit one application. A candidate may be denied access to more than one application. Therefore, DO NOT send in more than one application.

Applicants are requested to periodically check the website for the status of the application or/and information. They should also check the messages sent to their registered email id and mobile number.