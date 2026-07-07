Mumbai University Postpones All July 7 Examinations Amid IMD's Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning For MMR | AI

Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Revised Exam Timetable to Be Announced on Official Website

In a circular issued on Monday, the university's Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students amid the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The university clarified that all examinations scheduled for July 7 have been deferred. The revised examination timetable will be announced shortly on the university's official website.

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Colleges and Affiliated Institutions Instructed to Inform Students

Students have been advised to regularly check the university's website for updates regarding the rescheduled examination dates. Colleges and all affiliated institutions have also been instructed to take note of the revised arrangements and inform students accordingly.

The decision comes as the IMD has issued warnings of intense rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining districts, prompting several educational institutions and authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

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