Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint

Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai University pulled up Balbharti school and junior college in Kandivali West for not displaying the name signboard in Marathi and English, according the university rules. The institute removed the marathi signboard following the university's direction.

Educational Complex Displayed Name Solely in Gujarati

The Balbharti group which runs school, junior and degree colleges from the campus in Kandivali displayed its name solely in Gujarati.

The Mumbai University directed the campus to bring down the sign. "Name of the college should be written in Marathi and easily visible to all. It is observed that the name of your college is mentioned Gujarati," it read. Further it threatened penal action for non-abidance. "Failing to adhere to the directions, a penal action will be initiated against the college under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016," the letter stated.

This came in as the signboard caught the eye of Shiv Sena youth group activists, who then wrote a letter to the university requesting for action.

Youth Senate Members Recall 2022 Circular Mandating Marathi Name Display at All Colleges

"The Youth Senate members demand that as per Mumbai University Circular in 2022, it was ordered that all colleges affiliated to Mumbai University should make it mandatory to display the names of the colleges in bold Marathi letters at the entrance. However, the name of Balbharti's Maganlal J. Pancholia College of Commerce, Swami Vivekananda Road has only displayed the name in Gujarati," read the letter.

"We have no issues with the college displaying the name in Gujarati but according to the rule the board in Marathi should also be clearly put up," said Pradip Sawant, senate and Yuva Sena member.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/