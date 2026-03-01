 Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint

Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint

Mumbai University directed Balbharti School and Junior College in Kandivali West to remove its Gujarati-only signboard and display the name in Marathi as mandated. The move followed a complaint by Yuva Sena members citing a 2022 circular. The university warned of penal action under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 for non-compliance.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai University pulled up Balbharti school and junior college in Kandivali West for not displaying the name signboard in Marathi and English, according the university rules. The institute removed the marathi signboard following the university's direction.

Educational Complex Displayed Name Solely in Gujarati

The Balbharti group which runs school, junior and degree colleges from the campus in Kandivali displayed its name solely in Gujarati.

The Mumbai University directed the campus to bring down the sign. "Name of the college should be written in Marathi and easily visible to all. It is observed that the name of your college is mentioned Gujarati," it read. Further it threatened penal action for non-abidance. "Failing to adhere to the directions, a penal action will be initiated against the college under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016," the letter stated.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit Sparks Outrage: Miandad, Yousuf, Moin Khan Slam Team's Poor Show Against Top Sides
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit Sparks Outrage: Miandad, Yousuf, Moin Khan Slam Team's Poor Show Against Top Sides

This came in as the signboard caught the eye of Shiv Sena youth group activists, who then wrote a letter to the university requesting for action.

Read Also
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment...
article-image

Youth Senate Members Recall 2022 Circular Mandating Marathi Name Display at All Colleges

"The Youth Senate members demand that as per Mumbai University Circular in 2022, it was ordered that all colleges affiliated to Mumbai University should make it mandatory to display the names of the colleges in bold Marathi letters at the entrance. However, the name of Balbharti's Maganlal J. Pancholia College of Commerce, Swami Vivekananda Road has only displayed the name in Gujarati," read the letter.

"We have no issues with the college displaying the name in Gujarati but according to the rule the board in Marathi should also be clearly put up," said Pradip Sawant, senate and Yuva Sena member.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on