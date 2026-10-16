Mumbai University Orders Full Exam Fee Refund For Students From 305 Drought-Affected Talukas In Maharashtra | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has directed its affiliated and autonomous colleges to immediately refund the entire examination fee paid by eligible students from drought-affected talukas, following the Maharashtra government's decision to waive examination fees for students in these areas.

The state government has declared 305 talukas drought-affected in view of the situation during the 2026 kharif season and announced examination fee waivers for school and college students from these areas.

In accordance with the government resolution, the university has initiated the process of reimbursing colleges for the examination fees collected from eligible students. Colleges have been instructed to begin refunding the amount to students from Friday, October 16.

The university has asked principals to ensure that all eligible students across faculties receive the full refund without delay. Principals have also been directed to personally monitor the process, maintain student-wise and faculty-wise records of refunds, and submit a compliance report to the university's Board of Examinations and Evaluation after completing the exercise.

For examinations for which students have not yet paid the fees, colleges have been instructed not to collect examination fees from eligible students belonging to drought-affected talukas.

While filling out examination forms, students must select the 'Drought Affected Taluka' category wherever the option is available on the portal. Colleges must ensure that once the category is correctly recorded, the examination fee is excluded from the calculation of mandatory fees.

The university has emphasised that all affiliated and autonomous colleges must strictly implement the directions in accordance with the state government's resolution and ensure that no eligible student's refund remains pending.

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