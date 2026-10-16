Maharashtra Schools To Conduct Special Cleanliness Drive From October 18–31; Deep Cleaning, Repairs And Beautification Planned | AI

Mumbai: All schools across Maharashtra will undertake a special cleanliness and maintenance drive from October 18 to 31, with a focus on deep cleaning, beautification and minor repairs of school infrastructure.

The state School Education Department issued a circular on October 16 announcing the ‘Chala Shalet Jau Ya... Special School Cleanliness Drive’ for 2026. The initiative aims to improve the learning environment through the participation of school management committees, teachers, students, parents, alumni, villagers and local communities.

Campaign To Run In Two Phases

The drive will be conducted in two phases. From October 18 to 24, schools will hold special meetings of their school management committees and prepare institution-wise action plans after inspecting classrooms, offices, laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities and playgrounds.

The second phase, from October 25 to 31, will focus on carrying out the planned work. Schools will undertake deep cleaning of classrooms and other facilities, including floors, walls, doors, windows, ceilings and fans. Toilets, handwashing areas, drinking water tanks and water supply systems will also be cleaned.

Waste Removal And Mosquito Prevention

The campaign will include removing waste and unwanted materials from school premises, playgrounds and entrances, ensuring proper waste segregation, and taking measures to address mosquito breeding, insects and other potential health hazards.

Schools will also inspect electrical systems, water supply facilities, toilets, furniture, doors and windows to identify maintenance requirements. Unsafe electrical connections, broken furniture and other hazardous areas will be repaired promptly to improve student safety. Unusable materials will be segregated and disposed of according to prescribed procedures.

No Compulsory Fees From Students

The department has directed schools to meet expenses for deep cleaning, minor repairs, maintenance and other permitted activities from the composite grants provided under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Schools have been explicitly prohibited from collecting any compulsory contribution or funds from students for the drive.

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Under the theme ‘My School, My Responsibility’, schools will seek active participation from school management committees, teachers, parents, alumni associations, villagers, local representatives and voluntary organisations. Corporate social responsibility initiatives and local social organisations may also be involved, wherever possible.

Headmasters will be responsible for implementing the campaign at the school level.

The initiative is intended not only to maintain clean, safe and welcoming school premises but also to foster hygiene, environmental conservation, dignity of labour, social responsibility and discipline among students.

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