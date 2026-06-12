Mumbai University Opens Applications For Online MMS And MCA Entrance Exam For 2026-27 Academic Year | File pic

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of University of Mumbai has commenced the application process for the online entrance examination for its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for the 2026-27 academic year.

Online entrance exam scheduled for July 19, 2026

Students can submit their applications online from June 12 to June 30, 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted in online mode on July 19, 2026.

The MMS and MCA programmes offered through CDOE are approved by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fees and admission procedures is available on the university's CDOE website.

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MMS offers 720 seats with HR, Finance, Marketing specialisations

The MMS programme has an intake capacity of 720 seats, while the MCA programme offers 2,000 seats. The MMS course, which has been approved by AICTE and UGC through CDOE since the 2021-22 academic year, is considered equivalent to an MBA programme. Students can specialise in Human Resources, Finance and Marketing under the MMS course.

The MCA programme is being offered as a revised two-year course aimed at equipping students with advanced computing and application development skills.

CDOE Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar appealed to aspiring candidates to complete and submit their online applications within the stipulated deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

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