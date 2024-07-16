Mumbai University Opens Applications For MMS And MCA Courses; Exam On August 11

Online Application For Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test Begins | Pixabay

The University of Mumbai is officially inviting applications for admission tests for the MMS and MCA courses of the Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). These online applications are being conducted for the two-year courses MMS (Master of Management Studies) and MCA (Master of Computer Application) conducted at CDOE of Mumbai University.

The applications will be accepted starting tomorrow, i.e., Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Students can submit online application forms for this entrance exam until Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The examination for the same is set to be conducted on Sunday, August 11, 2024. The exam will be administered online.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

The admission capacity for the MMS course is 720 students, while the MCA course can admit 2000 students. Starting from the academic year 2021–22, the AICTE and UGC have approved the MMS course through CDOE, which is equivalent to an MBA. The MMS program offers specialisations in HR, finance, and marketing. The MCA course has been reformed into a two-year program.

Both the MMS (Master of Management Studies) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) courses are recognised by UGC and AICTE. Detailed information on eligibility, fees, and entrance exams for both courses can be found on the Mumbai University CDOE website. The application form for the entrance examination is available on the university website.