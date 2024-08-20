Mumbai University Now Inviting Applications For Distance Learning CDOE, Apply Till August 30

Mumbai University | File photo

Applications for undergraduate programs at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (also known as CDOE) are now being accepted by Mumbai University. The deadline for applicants to submit their applications for their desired courses is August 30.



Applications for distance learning of UG courses, such as the first year of the BA, BCom, and BCom in Accounting and Finance, the first year of the BSc in Information Technology, and the first year of the B.Sc. in Computer Science, will be accepted this year at Mumbai University. Applicants can apply on the official website, mu.ac.in, if they match the prerequisites.

How to apply?

Those applying to CDOE's undergraduate programs for the first time must register through the official website.



-Visit idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac, the Mumbai CDOE's official website.

-Make an account by entering your phone number and email address. Complete the application by providing your academic and personal details.

-If necessary, upload the scanned files.

-Pay the necessary fee, depending on the course.

-Once your information has been verified, submit the application.

-Save the application and fee receipt for later use.



The government offers scholarships to students in restricted categories (SC, ST, OBC, VJ-NT, SBC) for a variety of programs. Interested parties may consult the official website for admission requirements and other information.

CDOE Regional Centres



The candidate should be aware that Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi (Sindhudurg) are the locations of CDOE Regional Centres and Study Material Collection Centres. The webpage has addresses that are specific. CDOE Regional Centres are open from 10:20 AM to 6 PM on workdays and provide study materials, counselling, and guidance. It is planned to open a new CDOE Regional Centre in Palghar soon.