Mumbai University Marks 170th Foundation Day With AI Push, Launches Battery Technology M.Tech Programme | X

Mumbai: Mumbai University celebrated its 170th Foundation Day on Saturday with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, research, innovation and industry-oriented education, as Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called on higher educational institutions to embrace AI as a transformative force rather than view it as a challenge.

Delivering the 12th Foundation Day Lecture, Agrawal said artificial intelligence is not merely a new technology but a revolutionary force that will shape humanity's future. He noted that AI is expected to bring far-reaching changes across education, healthcare, research and industry, and urged universities to proactively adopt AI-driven tools to improve teaching, learning and research.

He stressed that AI should be integrated into teaching methods, examinations and the overall learning process to strengthen students' conceptual understanding. Agrawal also highlighted the growing importance of AI, machine learning and high-performance computing in research and urged educational institutions to invest in advanced computational infrastructure.

Pointing out that Mumbai is both the country's financial capital and an emerging hub for artificial intelligence, Agrawal said universities must strengthen partnerships with industry to promote innovation, research and skill development. Such collaborations, he said, would not only improve academic outcomes but also make universities financially stronger and more self-reliant. He expressed confidence that India could emerge as a global leader in knowledge, innovation and technology by effectively leveraging AI for education, research and public welfare.

Indian Institute of Management Director Prof. Manojkumar Tiwari, who attended as the guest of honour, urged higher education institutions to strive for excellence. Veteran actor Prashant Damle also conveyed his best wishes on the university's milestone anniversary.

Presiding over the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said universities must evolve into centres of knowledge creation, innovation and social transformation. He identified artificial intelligence, cyber-physical systems, advanced computing and semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology, cybersecurity, robotics, drones, smart mobility, advanced materials, nanotechnology, energy-efficient technologies and disaster management as the sectors that will define the coming decades.

Kulkarni announced that Mumbai University will soon introduce India's first M.Tech programme in Battery Technology. He also said new academic programmes would be launched in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), while a partnership between the IIT Madras Research Park and the university's incubation ecosystem is expected to significantly accelerate research and innovation.

In his introductory remarks, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre highlighted the significance of the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF), which has since been adopted by the Maharashtra government, along with the Administrative Excellence Campaign and Administrative Excellence Awards. Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande proposed the vote of thanks.

UDRF Awards Recognise Academic Excellence

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, the university presented awards across seven categories under the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF).

The National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology emerged as the biggest winner, receiving a ₹15 lakh grant as the top-ranked department in the Science category. The Department of Chemistry (Autonomous) received the second prize along with a ₹7 lakh grant.

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies secured the first prize in the Management, Sub-Campuses, Model Colleges and Institutions category, receiving ₹10 lakh, while Garware Institute of Career Education and Development received the second prize with a ₹5 lakh grant.

The Department of Geography won the Interdisciplinary Studies category with a ₹10 lakh grant, while the Department of Physical Education received the second prize worth ₹5 lakh.

Under the Study and Research Centres category, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre received the first prize with a ₹5 lakh grant, followed by the Centre for European Studies with a ₹2 lakh grant.

The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy topped the Humanities, Commerce and Social Sciences category with a ₹10 lakh grant, while the Department of Civics and Politics secured the second prize with ₹5 lakh.

The Department of German won the Indian and Foreign Languages category with a ₹10 lakh grant, while the Department of Hindi received the second prize worth ₹5 lakh.

In the overall excellence category, the National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was declared the best-performing department and awarded an additional ₹10 lakh grant, while the Department of Chemistry received the second overall excellence award with ₹5 lakh. The university said the grants will be utilised for research and institutional development.

Administrative Excellence Awards

The Administrative Excellence Awards were presented to the Results and Unfair Means Inquiry Section, Human Resource Development Cell, Department of Student Development, Madame Cama Girls' Hostel and the National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. Each unit received a grant of ₹1 lakh in recognition of outstanding administrative performance based on the recommendations of an expert committee.

Outstanding Employees Honoured

The university also felicitated officers and employees for their exemplary service. Those honoured included Deputy Registrar Nilkanth Talwadekar, Assistant Registrar Chetan Kamallalu, System Operation Officer Pravin Mhatre, Deputy Accountant Prakash Raul, Chief Clerk Ganesh Mane, Assistant Accountant Tejas Kadam, Junior Library Assistant Suchita Save, Senior Clerks Bhagwat Bhosale, Bhavana Thakur and Manjiri Chavan, Junior Clerk Yogesh Raut, Record Keeper Arvind Shirgaonkar, Peons Ganesh Lakhan, Sandeep Ghag and Nanda Badele.

Chief Clerk Dipali Thakur and Security Guard Arjun Rambade were conferred the Laxmibai Deshmukh Award for their distinguished contributions.

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