Maharashtra Regulates School Bus Fares For First Time, Makes CCTV, GPS And Seat Belts Mandatory | AI

Mumbai: In a major overhaul of school transport regulations, the Maharashtra government has, for the first time, brought school bus fares under official regulation while making several safety measures mandatory. The amended rules empower Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to fix school transport fares and require buses and vans to be equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS tracking, seat belts, digital attendance systems and emergency safety features. The new provisions aim to make school transport safer, more transparent and accountable for parents.

RTAs To Fix School Transport Fare Limits

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulations for School Buses) (First Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on July 16, amend the 2011 regulations governing school buses, school vans and educational institution vehicles. Under the revised rules, the fare charged on a monthly or quarterly basis cannot be more than 10 per cent above or below the rate fixed by the concerned Regional Transport Authority. Until now, there was no legal provision to regulate school transport fares. The powers of School Transport Committees have also been expanded. They will now verify fare compliance, address complaints related to transport charges and safety, and submit quarterly reports to District School Bus Safety Committees.

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The amended rules introduce a Digital Safety Monitoring System, making GPS-based live tracking, CCTV surveillance, digital attendance and automated alerts compulsory. Parents will be able to monitor their child's journey through a mobile application, while CCTV footage must be stored for at least 30 days and shared with transport, education or police authorities whenever required. Every school transport vehicle must also be fitted with a Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) with a panic button. Seat belts have been made mandatory for all seats, while fire safety equipment, including a Fire Detection and Alarm System or 1 kg ABC-class fireballs, must be installed in the engine compartment and near emergency exits.

The government has also increased the maximum permissible age of school buses from 15 years to 20 years. Drivers and attendants must undergo police verification and medical fitness checks, while lady attendants have been made compulsory for students up to Class V. The rules also require digital records of students boarding and de-boarding buses, special arrangements for children with disabilities, and joint inspections by Transport and School Education Department officials. Existing school transport vehicles have been given three months to comply, failing which their permits may be suspended or cancelled.

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