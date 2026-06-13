Mumbai University LLM Aspirants Blocked From Powai Exam Centre Due To Traffic From Protest, Lose Academic Year | AI

Mumbai: Candidates who appeared for the Mumbai University LLM entrance examination on Friday created chaos at the examination centre located at Aurum IT Park in Powai after several students were denied entry to the test owing to traffic jammed roads.

Aarey route blocked by protesters and police

The entrance examination was scheduled to commence at 4.30 pm. However, a number of candidates claimed they were unable to reach the venue on time due to severe traffic congestion in the Powai area and were subsequently barred from entering the examination hall.

According to students, traffic movement was severely affected because of a protest in the vicinity. “There was heavy traffic on the Powai road due to a protest. The route through Aarey was blocked by protesters and police personnel, leaving many students stranded for a long time,” said Siddhant Bankar, one of the affected candidates.

Students fear losing entire academic year

Students further alleged that even some candidates who had reached the centre before the reporting deadline were denied entry over minor registration-related issues. They claimed that no flexibility was shown despite the exceptional circumstances.

“Because of these issues, we stand to lose an entire academic year in our pursuit of a Master of Laws degree,” said Jaising Shere, another student.

Candidates from Palghar, Virar; working professionals hit hard

Several aspirants stated that they had travelled long distances from areas such as Palghar and Virar to appear for the examination. Many were also working professionals who had taken time off from their jobs to attend the test.

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“We managed our jobs and family responsibilities to appear for this examination. Candidates came from different age groups and backgrounds. If some leeway was provided at other centres, similar consideration could have been extended here,” said Shere.

Following the incident, around 30 affected candidates signed a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, seeking intervention and requesting that the university address their grievances regarding the conduct of the examination at the Powai centre.

Officials of Mumbai University said, "the reporting time is given to the students, which includes the time for validation of the documents. The students are required to reach the center on time regardless of the outside circumstances."

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