Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline To July 15, Final Chance For Pre-Registration | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai University has extended the final deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and four-year undergraduate degree programmes offered by its academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges, and recognised institutions. According to a university circular issued on Saturday, all admission formalities must now be completed between July 4 and July 15, 2026.

Mandatory Online Pre-Registration Also Extended

The extended deadline also provides students with a final opportunity to complete the mandatory online pre-admission registration during the same period. The university said the online admission process, covering programmes across all four faculties, has been designed to be simple and transparent.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes must complete their pre-admission registration through the university's UG admission portal, while applicants for postgraduate and four-year degree programmes must register through the designated PG admission portal. In addition to the online registration, candidates are required to submit the online or offline application form of the respective college in which they wish to seek admission.

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Colleges to Grant Admission Strictly via Merit Lists

The university has directed colleges to grant admissions strictly according to the merit lists. If seats remain vacant after the completion of admissions based on the published merit lists, colleges have been instructed to prepare and publish additional merit lists at their own level and admit eligible students against the remaining vacancies.

Dr. Pooja Raundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said the revised schedule should be implemented strictly by all colleges and institutions affiliated with the university.

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