Mumbai University Extends Deadline For UG, PG & Four-Year Degree Admissions Till July 30; Calls It Final Chance | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai University has announced a final extension for the admission process to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and four-year degree programmes offered by its academic departments, affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and recognised institutions. According to a university circular issued on July 16, all colleges must complete the admission process between July 17 and July 30, 2026.

The university has also termed this as the last opportunity for students to complete the mandatory pre-admission online registration during the same period. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes must register on the university's UG admission portal, while applicants for postgraduate and four-year degree programmes are required to complete registration through the designated PG admission portal. In addition to online registration, candidates must also submit the online or offline application forms prescribed by the colleges where they wish to secure admission.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, Dr. Pooja Raundale, said that admissions should be granted strictly according to the published merit lists. If seats remain vacant after the merit-based admissions, colleges have been instructed to prepare and publish institution-level merit lists and fill the remaining vacancies accordingly.

The university said the online admission process, which covers programmes across all four faculties, has been designed to ensure a transparent and student-friendly admission process.