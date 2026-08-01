Mumbai University Extends CDOE UG, PG Admission Deadline To August 20; Additional MMS, MCA Entrance On August 16 | File Pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended the online admission deadline for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) until August 20, 2026.

Flexible Learning and Recognised Programmes on Offer

The CDOE is offering direct admission to eligible candidates for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Flexible learning options, affordable fees and programmes recognised by the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are among the centre’s key features.

Admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Wide Range of Undergraduate Courses Available

At the undergraduate level, the CDOE offers Bachelor of Arts programmes in History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi and English. Other programmes include B.Com in Commerce, Accountancy and Business Management; B.Com in Accounting and Finance; B.Sc. in Information Technology; and B.Sc. in Computer Science.

The postgraduate programmes include M.A. courses in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Communication and Journalism, and Public Relations. The centre also offers M.Com programmes in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management, along with M.Sc. programmes in Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Science.

Dual Degree and Professional Courses Also Offered

Other postgraduate programmes include Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM) and Diploma in School Management (DSM). Students also have the option of pursuing a dual degree through the CDOE.

The admission process for the two-year MMS and MCA programmes is currently underway. Candidates who have cleared the admission process are being sent online payment links by the CDOE and can confirm their admission by paying the prescribed fees within the stipulated period.

Additional Online Entrance Scheduled for August 16

An additional online entrance process will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, for candidates who did not apply earlier or were unable to appear for the previous online entrance examination. Eligible candidates can submit applications for the additional entrance process until August 10.

The CDOE has been offering M.A. Sociology through the online mode since the previous academic year. From the 2026-27 academic year, the Diploma in School Management will also be offered entirely online. The complete process, from admission to examination, will be conducted online, allowing eligible students to pursue these programmes from any location.

Applications Open Through Online Admission Portal

Online applications for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can be submitted through the CDOE admission portal. Detailed information regarding admissions is available on the University of Mumbai’s CDOE website.

The centre aims to provide higher education opportunities to students who are unable to complete their studies through the regular mode due to personal, professional or other constraints. It also offers direct admission opportunities to eligible students who were unable to secure admission to regular colleges.

The CDOE has regional centres in Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi, while a new regional centre has recently been opened in Palghar. These centres provide admission-related guidance and distribute study materials.

CDOE Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar appealed to all eligible students to complete the admission process within the stipulated deadline.

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