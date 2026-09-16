Mumbai University Extends CDOE Admissions Deadline Till September 30 For UG And PG Programmes Under NEP | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) till September 30, giving eligible students additional time to submit their applications.

The university said eligible candidates can secure direct admission to various programmes offered by the centre. The admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

CDOE Offers Wide Range Of Undergraduate Programmes

At the undergraduate level, CDOE offers BA programmes in subjects including History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi and English. It also offers BCom, BCom in Accounting and Finance, BSc in Information Technology and BSc in Computer Science.

Postgraduate options include MA programmes in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Communication and Journalism, and Public Relations. MCom in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management, MSc in Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Science, along with MMS and MCA programmes, are also available.

Diploma Courses And Dual Degree Options Also Available

CDOE additionally offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management and Diploma in School Management. Students can also opt for a dual degree through the centre.

Admissions to the two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes are currently underway. Students who have cleared the entrance process are being sent online payment links to pay their fees and confirm admission within the stipulated period. The list of candidates who cleared the online entrance examination has been published on the CDOE website.

Online Programmes Expand Access For Students Across Locations

The centre has also expanded its online offerings. MA Sociology, introduced in online mode during the previous academic year, continues to be offered, while the Diploma in School Management has been introduced online from the current academic year. For these programmes, the entire process — from admission to examinations — will be conducted online, allowing eligible students to enrol irrespective of their location.

The university said CDOE is aimed particularly at students who are unable to pursue higher education through the conventional college system or could not secure admission to a regular college.

CDOE has regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi and Palghar, where students can receive admission guidance and study material.

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