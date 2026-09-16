AISA Launches Mumbai College Survey To Assess Infrastructure, Academic Freedom And Student Experiences Across Campuses | AI

Mumbai: Expanding the focus on the condition of colleges, the Mumbai chapter of All India Students’ Association (AISA) launched the first phase of a citywide college survey to assess infrastructure, academic practices and students’ experiences across higher education institutions.

Students Asked To Document Campus Facilities And Academic Practices

AISA called for students to survey their own colleges. "We will compile a report and submit it to the college administration as well the respective authorities to make the infrastructure and academic needs better," said Gaurav Singh, a member of the AISA.

The checklist looks at the basic facilities on the campus including clean water, sanitation and basic hygiene across the campus and canteen. They shall also look at the academic freedom, placement opportunities, evaluation systems, faculty availability, among others, The organisation plans to expand the exercise by involving student representatives from individual campuses.

First Phase Covers 10 Major Mumbai Colleges And Institutions

Students from the selected institutions have been asked to complete an online questionnaire detailing the conditions at their colleges. AISA said the responses would be used to prepare a comprehensive report on the state of higher education in Mumbai.

The first phase covers Elphinstone College, St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), departments of the University of Mumbai, Government Law College, Sophia College, Jai Hind College, Siddharth College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Sir JJ School of Art and Dr Ambedkar College of Commerce and Economics.

Student Representatives To Help Expand Survey Across Campuses

As the campaign expands, AISA intends to identify student representatives from different campuses who can help circulate the survey, collect information and bring college-specific issues to the organisation’s attention. The representatives are expected to serve as a link between students and the survey team, allowing concerns from multiple institutions to be documented more systematically.

According to AISA, the exercise is aimed at highlighting problems that students frequently encounter but which may remain confined to individual campuses. The organisation has cited poor infrastructure, irregular or unfair evaluation systems, inadequate placement support, restrictions on student representation, lack of academic freedom and gender-insensitive campus environments among the areas it intends to examine.

The survey findings are expected to provide a broader picture of the quality and accessibility of higher education in the city. AISA has appealed to students from the colleges included in the first phase to participate in the exercise and help document conditions on their campuses.

Further phases of the campaign are expected to bring more Mumbai colleges under the survey and widen the network of participating student representatives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/